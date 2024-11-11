Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 210.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 159,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

