Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 1.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

