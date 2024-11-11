Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for about 3.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 274.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $452,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NTG opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $53.79.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,610.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 515,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,992.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

