Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

