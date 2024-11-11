Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Nutrien by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,385,000 after buying an additional 1,032,763 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,058,000 after acquiring an additional 844,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $38,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 144.97%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.