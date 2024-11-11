MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $24.09 on Monday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,709,267.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.