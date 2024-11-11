Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 2,251 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Buckle by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $854,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,904,358 shares in the company, valued at $79,564,077.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Buckle Stock Down 0.9 %

BKE opened at $45.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

