Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 318 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIT opened at $268.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.47 and a 52-week high of $269.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

