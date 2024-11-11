Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a current ratio of 54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

