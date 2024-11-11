Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $594,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,864 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

