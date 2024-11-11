Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 4,974 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 184,793 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,290,561.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

