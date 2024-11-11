Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $296.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $297.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

