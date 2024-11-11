Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 24,746 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 544,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426,523 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 643,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

