Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,047 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $311,684,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 246.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 189.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Xylem by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

