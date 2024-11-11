Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SOXX stock opened at $231.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.21 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

