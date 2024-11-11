Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 219.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

