Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

