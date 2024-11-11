Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

