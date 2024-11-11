Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

