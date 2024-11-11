Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,408,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOX opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

