Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.630-11.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.350-40.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $101.49 on Friday, hitting $1,310.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,785. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $953.28 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,401.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

