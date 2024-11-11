Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 158 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 329.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,438 shares of company stock worth $12,622,007 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $209.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

