Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

