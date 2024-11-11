Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $6,739,745. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

