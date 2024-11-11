MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MiMedx Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

