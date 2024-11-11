Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNST. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 307.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.