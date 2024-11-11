Morgan Stanley Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $21.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

DV opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,638.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 165,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 209,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,378,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

