Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $425.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Shares of MSI opened at $504.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $305.73 and a 52-week high of $506.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 310.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

