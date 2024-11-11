Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.14.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

