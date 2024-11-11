National Bank Financial Predicts Lower Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,622,000 after buying an additional 176,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

