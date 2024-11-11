Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 334 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $56.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,999.32. 20,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,076.54 and a 52 week high of $5,060.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,240.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,937.66.

Booking Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

