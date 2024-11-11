Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 7,229 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after buying an additional 409,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.71. 1,281,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874,980. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

