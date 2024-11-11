Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,459.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $102.77. 21,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $102.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

