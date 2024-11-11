Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

