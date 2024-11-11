Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 25,960 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,509,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 285,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. 39,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.