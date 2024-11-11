Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 194,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 169,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:KNG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 301,808 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

