Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.64. 10,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $132.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

