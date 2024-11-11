Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 6,148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after acquiring an additional 121,874 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.15. The stock had a trading volume of 798,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $191.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $521.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

