Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 1,626.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,645,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,417,000.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

GQI stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.