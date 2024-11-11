Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.