Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.
About Naturgy Energy Group
