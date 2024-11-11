Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

