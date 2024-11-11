NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 76331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

