Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KITT opened at $1.30 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.01.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

