Needham & Company LLC Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $90.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

