Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $11.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 426,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 405,753 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter worth $938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 28,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

