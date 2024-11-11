Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $7,023,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

