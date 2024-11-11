New Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,222 call options.

NGD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.56. 3,211,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 198.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 3,710,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

