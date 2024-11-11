Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.04, but opened at $43.32. Newmont shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 2,216,119 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Newmont Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

