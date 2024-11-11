NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 155,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

