Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

